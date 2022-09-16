WATCH: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat Climbs Rock to Save Himself From Elephant

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to stop his convoy after an elephant suddenly appeared in front of his car and started chasing him. The former CM had to climb rocks to save his life. The incident took place when Rawat was coming from Pauri to Kotdwar, using the Kotdwar-Dugadda road on Wednesday between 5 to 6 pm. For some time, the former CM sat in his vehicle. However, when the elephant started coming towards his vehicle, all the people had to leave their vehicle and climb the mountain. A video of the same has hit the internet and is now going viral.

According to Times Now, there was also a traffic jam on the highway. The forest personnel rushed there as soon as he got to know about the same. He then fired in the air and somehow drove the elephant out of the way. “#Uttarakhand: Elephant came in front of former Chief Minister #TrivendraSinghRawat’s convoy on the way to Kotdwar and Pauri, Rawat hiding among the hills to save his life," read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Dugadda Range Officer Pradeep Dobriyal said that the area between Kotdwar and Dugadda falls lies in the Shivalik Elephant Corridor area and this is why elephants often come out on the highway.

Meanwhile, in another strange incident, an elephant entered the Army Public School at Narengi, Guwahati. A video, which has been captured, shows the jumbo creature roaming around the school corridors. It took the forest department a few hours to push the elephant back into the jungles of Amchung Wild Life Sanctuary, which is located nearby. In the video, the elephant can be seen roaming all across the school corridors as a few people try to move it away.

The time of the incident has not been mentioned. However, in the background, many can be heard talking, highlighting that it was working hours.

