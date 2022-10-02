WATCH: French TV Show Invites People With Unusual Laughs and Netizens Had a Laugh Riot

In a hilarious incident, a French TV show C’est mon choix, (translated to It’s My Choice), featured a whole load of contagious laughter. This happened as TV host Évelyne Thomas interviewed panellists on the show, who were invited for their laughter. In the video, Évelyne asked one of the panellists. “If you are single, is it not because of your laughter?" to which he replied, “I hope not," before erupting into laughter. This is what lead to a laugh riot. Each of the panellists were then sent into their own unique laughs.

“French TV show invited people with unusual laughs to sit together….. the outcome is fucking brilliant," read the caption of the video. Each panellist also had an image above them of what their laugh sounded like. One had a picture of a pig, while another had a chicken. Have a look at the video:

The video has now gone viral and managed to gather over 16M views. Tweeple can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. “I love this. A laugh much needed, bless these people," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is what a space ship should sound like when no one is wearing their translation collars."

People can be seen sharing memes as well. Here are a few reactions:

What would your reaction be?

