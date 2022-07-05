WATCH: Fruit Vendor's 'Passionate' Selling Technique is One in a 'Melon'

A fruit dealer is going viral on the internet for his unique selling technique. He claims to have the most delicious fruits available in the market on his stall. And to make you believe that they are indeed delicious, he screams but not in anger, just to startle the buyers.

The vendor, whose name is Yasin, is seen cutting fruit like papaya and watermelon in the video. And as soon as he cuts fruit and holds them apart, he shouts, loud enough to scare someone, in what can only be understood as his way to advertise the fruit’s quality. This fruit vendor is also seen making weird faces and, at one moment, banging his head with a steel tray, to attract customers.

The video was originally shared on YouTube titled, “Craziest Fruit Seller of India." Take a look:

Advertisement

In the video, the vendor is heard appreciating how red and juicy the watermelons are, and how fresh the papaya he has cut is. In the video, he also claims that the vendor opposite to him sells fruit at a cheaper price than him but his sales are still greater than his competitor. He also says that he only sells fruit in the market for two hours and that people from far away come to buy fruit from him.

The video was catapulted to other social media platforms, including Reddit, where it was heartily loved by netizens. The users couldn’t help but hurtle to the comments section to register their reactions to the clip. The video shared on Reddit was captioned, “If my fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruits, then I don’t want it."

The video received more than 75,000 upvotes and roughly 1,500 comments. One user wrote, “He knows the secret. In order to have the best-tasting fruits, you have to scream at them." Another said, “I am tired just watching it. So much energy." One user commented, “Petition to replace salt bae with fruit bae."

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.