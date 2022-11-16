WATCH: Gentle Rhino Wakes up Sleeping Dog in Video Shared by IFS Officer

Some people wake up to their alarms, others drift out of sleep with a cup of coffee. This dog had a gentle rhino waking him up with a lick. The clip shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda proved that rhinos are indeed ‘gentle' creatures. An adorable Rhino can be seen casually walking at the side of the road, where it encounters a sleeping dog. The rhino stops and lowers its head to give the dog a lick. The dog first turns its head around and upon finding himself face to face with the Rhino, jumps before running away. From what can be seen, even the Rhino jumps back in surprise before he continues strolling down the side of the road. “If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle," read the caption.

Social media users are in total agreement that the Rhino seemed perfectly gentle. However, they were more surprised that the dog did not hear the rhino’s footsteps or catch its scent. A Twitter user wrote, “Fantastic creation of the almighty, especially when it is in a normal mood. This vegetarian giant also has a tender heart towards other living beings of lesser size. The licking of the sleeping dog demonstrates this.”

“And where on earth is this rhino roaming in the street terrifying poor dogs,” read another comment.

A third user commented, “Still, it's hard to come to terms with seeing a rhino staring at you from 6 inches away first thing in the morning when you wake up!”

This is not the first incident where a Rhino is seen roaming the streets. Early in August, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared another clip of Rhino dashing down the streets. While it is unclear where the clip was shot, Susanta made it a point to let social media know that it was not the Rhino who had come into a human settlement, rather humans strayed into the Rhino’s habitat.

However, the Rhinos are not always gentle, especially when humans enter their habitat. India Today reported, a Rhino was seen chasing after a tourist vehicle at the Manas National Park in Assam last December. The forest guards had to intervene to help the tourists reach safety.

