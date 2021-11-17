WATCH: Giant Alligator Smothers Zookeeper in Shocking Video, Wait Till the Surprising End

Hugging a reptile does not sound too appealing, does it? Understandable, as there is a general fear associated with the creepy-crawlies. However, a caretaker of a zoo was captured cozying up to an 8.5-foot alligator. The video showing the zookeeper giving a tight, affectionate hug to the giant reptile has caught the internet’s attention. The woman put her life in the hands of the apex predator aptly named Darth Gator. The zookeeper by the name of Juliette Brewer lays comfortably under the 200-pound alligator. However, she had to pay a price for her decision to cuddle with one of the park’s residents. Juliette introduces Darth to the viewers saying, “This is Darth, I’ve got photos of him from throughout his whole lifespan, but he got me this time." While lying beneath the crocodile she says, “When tried to hold him and he said ‘nope’."

As the gator tries to crawl on the side, attempting to escape from the zookeeper, she asks him, “Where are you going?" He anyway moves away only for Juliette to find out he has urinated close to where she was lying. After discovering the puddle left behind by him, she laughs out loud and says, “Oh dear lord! What has happened." For the unversed, the Reptile Zoo is located in California and Darth has been a regular fixture on their social media pages.

The video has exploded across social media channels with many reacting in utter disbelief. The video was amusing to a few netizens while many expressed concern for the caretaker’s over-familiarity with the reptile. Others were shocked to see her happily cuddle with a potentially lethal predator and reacted by saying, “I am speechless."

Flabbergasted to see the video, a user on the photo-sharing platform asked out of curiosity,“Is this a very tamed alligator? I didn’t know that you can be around Gators without them eating you up. I don’t understand. God bless you in your line of work."

Another user commented, “Don’t try this at home. “Gross!!! I think he peed," expressed a third.

