Watch: Giant Lizard Knocks On Florida Resident’s Door, Internet Reacts

Lizards are very common and we see them almost everywhere — from bathroom walls to living areas. While they are usually small in size, they litter everywhere and that causes disgust. Not to forget, people are scared to see a lizard crawling on a wall. It is easy to eliminate them from the house with the help of tongs. But what do you do when a lizard half the size of a human knocks at your door?

https://www.facebook.com/100077423427235/videos/1038897516797897/?t=0

Advertisement

A video shared on Facebook by Joycelyn Penson showed a giant lizard scratching at the main door of her son’s house in Orlando, Florida. The 40-second-long clip captioned, “OMG! LOOK AT THIS! My son lives in Orlando, Fla. Really, it’s Apopka, Fla. Look at what came to pay him a visit today! It’s a Tegu lizard!", showed the lizard peeking into the house standing on a window.

Top showsha video

The lizard then tries to find a way inside and starts climbing the window, hoping to find a gap in the window. However, in an attempt to do so, it falls and the video ends.

She nicknamed the lizard “Godzilla" and said that she won’t be visiting his son for a long time. She even explained that the lizard was on the front porch and then corrected herself saying that it was “Monitor lizard" and not a Tegu.

Advertisement

The video has gone viral with more than 7.53 lakh views and over 2,000 reactions. The locality was revealed to be Apopka in the caption and a user said that she was a resident yet did not know they had such big lizards.

Her comment read, “I live close by Apopka, never knew we had monitor lizards here!!!"

Another user joked about the lizard’s huge size and asked about its food – “Wow! What do they eat? Hopefully, not pets."

Advertisement

How would you react to a similar situation?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here