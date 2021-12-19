WATCH: Giant Panda's 'Prison Break' at Beijing Zoo Will Put Michael Scofield to Shame

Meng Lan, a resident of Beijing Zoo, is not only a popular attraction for visitors, but now an internet sensation too. The zoo posted footage of the six-year-old panda attempting to escape his enclosure by scaling the exhibit’s wall in front of a group of shocked tourists. Meng Lan can be seen entering a transition zone that divides his habitat from the area open to zoo visitors after climbing the nearly seven-foot-tall metal railing encircling his enclosure.

According to Metro News, visitors at the zoo watched in awe when the panda scaled the wall of his enclosure On Wednesday. As the panda climbed the two-meter-high metal fence around his enclosure, staff personnel reportedly advised the visitors to keep their distance. Zookeepers swiftly enticed the animal back into his enclosure with an offer of food. During Meng Lan’s antics, no other pandas or people were hurt.

Watch it here:

The video was shared on several social media platforms. The footage uploaded by South China Morning Post garnered over 105,484 views. A user commented below the video, “Can’t blame him. Who would want to miss the Dragon Warrior Festival." Another said, “Meng Lan is a clever escape artist. He was probably on his way to find the furious five." Another empathetically added, “Who can blame him. They say he is mischievous, but who wants to be locked up in a cage. I hope he will be free one day." A hilarious comment read, “Meng get back in your cage! Meng: “I smell french fries."

According to the staff, the panda has a history of naughty behaviour, and his environment will now be modified to avoid future escapes. Meng Lan was born in Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base in July 2015, however he was shifted to the Beijing Zoo two years later. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, his near-escape went viral, with some critics dubbing him a “national treasure."

In China, Meng Lang is a well-known Panda. Earlier in 2016, a hilarious video of Meng Lang and his caretaker at a Chinese breeding centre surfaced, depicting their amusing interactions.

