Watch: Giant Snake Climbs a Small Truck, 'No Freaking Way,' Says the Internet

Social media has a bizarre collection of videos and we come across them from time to time. You never know what amusing footage you might find on the internet next. A video shared by an Instagram page shows a huge python climbing a small truck.

The video was shared by an Instagram page called “World of Snakes" which has 14 lakh followers. The page is renowned for sharing bizarre and sometimes interesting footage of snakes interacting with different things around them.

The video captioned, “Reticulated Python", shows a giant python loading itself in the dicky of a small truck. The spine-chilling video starts with the python’s tail lying on the ground and the cameraman slowly walks toward the truck to give an idea about how big the python is.

The horrifying video has more than 2.88 lakh views on Instagram since it was published four days ago (August 21). It currently sits at 13.7K likes and reading the comments posted by people, one thing is for sure this python is blowing everyone’s mind.

A user commented, “No freaking way." Another one is called the python beautiful. Most people reacted with emojis of shock or love, and they are loving the video. Others are also having fun in the comments section by comparing the snakes to their Exes or other people.

The page “World of Snakes" has posted many reels that feature giant and baby snakes doing bizarre things. A video of a snake spitting back an eggshell has accumulated more than 1.65 lakh views. The latest video shows a snake being dragged by a woman while being wrapped around her foot.

