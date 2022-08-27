WATCH: Gigantic Crocodile Swept into Residential Area During Rains in Uttar Pradesh

A crocodile seemed to have been swept into a residential area during rains in Uttar Pradesh’s Shivkuti. Shared by a journalist on Twitter, a video shows locals attempting to escort it away. A group of men tied the crocodile at the snout and tried to haul it away. The reptile, however, seems to refuse to budge and on further dragging, it lashes its tail. The situation at hand seems to be dangerous for both the crocodile and the people involved in the situation.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened of late. Earlier this month, in a similar incident in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, an 8-foot-long crocodile caused a brief panic among people as it entered a residential area last week. A video of the same was recorded by onlookers. It was later rescued and released in a nearby lake.

The incident took place in a colony near the Old Bus Stand. The locals informed the authorities as soon as they spotted the crocodile wandering around amid heavy rains. A rescue team from the nearby Madhav National Park came in and captured the giant animal after an operation lasting more than an hour. The team released it in the Sankhya Sagar Lake located on the national park premises, informed Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ajay Bhargava, reported NDTV.

In the video widely shared on social media, the crocodile can be seen moving from door to door around the houses. It entered the Shivpuri district colony as a nullah overflowed and led to waterlogging in the region. Visuals show forester surrounding the reptile trying to catch it. Residents from the neighborhood were left stunned by this surprise visitor.

