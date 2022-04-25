WATCH: Gigantic 'Elephant's Toothpaste' Reaction by Toy Company Sets World Record

A US toy company has achieved the world record for the largest Elephant’s Toothpaste reaction. The Guinness World Records reported the event from Los Angeles and the reaction measured 342.52 meters. It broke the record of the previous reaction in 2020 that measured 9,743 cubic feet and 1,157 cubic inches that had enveloped a whole football field in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The toy company that broke the record goes by the name KiwiCo and specialises in toys that are scientific in nature. The company sells the products with the aim of keeping the curiosity and creativity in children alive and developing their scientific brains from a young age.

The experiment performed was known as ‘Elephant’s Toothpaste’. It was done by adding hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) to liquid dishwashing soap along with potassium iodide (KI) as a catalyst. The foam that was created as a result covered 342.52 cubic meters making the biggest Elephant’s Toothpaste reaction yet. The decomposition of Hydrogen peroxide is what’s responsible for the huge foam.

The video of the whole experiment can be found on YouTube. It was posted by the Guinness World Records on their official YouTube channel. The video was posted three days ago on the channel on Wednesday April 20. It has gotten more than 79,000 views and more than 1,300 likes ever since.

The company was founded by Sandra Oh Lin to solve the problem of hands-on projects not being performed properly by kids due to the unavailability of materials and tons of research. According to the founder, this was a hindrance in building creative confidence in kids that helps them think like producers and creators rather than just consumers. The aim was to develop problem-solving skills in kids to make sure they learn how to face life’s real challenges when they grow up.

