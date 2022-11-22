Watch: Giraffe Lifts A Boy In The Air As He Attempts To Feed The Herbivore

Kids love to visit the zoo. Watching the animals roam inside their enclosures makes them immensely happy. However, although you can watch the animals from a safe distance, it is not advisable to wander too near the cages of these wild beasts.

Teasing them is also a strict no-no. However, zoo visitors often tend to feed docile animals like deer and giraffes as they are generally deemed to be quite gentle. Despite that, you must not take any chances with these wild animals. And, if you are still not convinced then wait until you watch this viral video of a giraffe lifting a kid as he tries to feed it some leaves.

The hilarious yet alarming clip was shared on Twitter on November 20. “Feeding a giraffe," read the tweet.

The now-viral video shows a family, presumably standing inside a zoo, feeding two giraffes. Soon, a little boy, in an attempt to feed one of the giraffes, stands on his toes so that the animal could munch on the leaves. However, so far, the kid, along with his parents, is oblivious to the nightmare awaiting them.

The giraffe grabs the leaves in its mouth and tries to pull them up. However, inadvertently, the animal also lifts the boy high up in the air, along with the leaves. Luckily, his parents rushed to his rescue and pulled him down with great effort. The video concludes with the mother bursting into laughter at the narrow escape while the giraffe chews on the food, totally unbothered.

Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, many users were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section of the tweet. One user noted, “I didn’t know giraffe neck muscles were so strong."

“Dude has zero survival instinct. Welp, I guess I’m food now," joked another. “That kid has no self-preservation instincts. He just accepts his destiny," pointed out a third user.

So far, the video has garnered more than 2.5 million views and received over 67.1k likes on Twitter.

What was your first reaction to this viral zoo video?

