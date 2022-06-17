Watch: Girl, Blind Since Birth, Breaks Down Seeing Mother After Eye Transplant

The advancement of medical science proves to be miraculous in numerous ways. Doctors restore hopes when everything else fails, and the joy that follows is immeasurable. Imagine how someone, whose world was filled with only darkness from birth, felt when she could finally see everything around her. And what a feeling it must have been to be able to recognise someone who is closest to them.

Something similar was shared on Twitter which made everyone’s heart full. After receiving an eye transplant, a child, who had been blind since birth, was astonished to see the world. But as soon as she saw her mommy for the first time, both mother and daughter lost their patience and started crying. Such an overwhelming moment it was.

The child was born blind. The moment the parents accepted this reality, everything in their world stopped. However, medical science did not stop its hope and was just waiting for a donor, awaiting someone with the drive to bring joy to others even after his passing. The girl’s eyes received new light via the transplant as soon as the donor was identified. The procedure went well. However, the young girl found it difficult to comprehend that the suffering she was experiencing was meant to fill her life with joy.

The girl cried a lot and it was difficult to stop her, but the mother kept her courage, both for herself and the child. But as soon as the blindfold came off, she slowly tried to open her eyes for the first time in bright light. But the light was unbearable for her. As soon as she opened her eyes, she was filled with wonder.