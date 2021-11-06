Watch: Girl Cuddling Kissing Pet Snake in Viral Video has Left Netizens Agape

People usually get scared by the mere sight of a snake, but in a viral video, a girl is seen cuddling with her pet reptile without any fear. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘royal_pythons’ with the caption,“Love my snake!"So far, the adorable but scary video has racked up over 9,500 likes. Netizens have flooded the comment section as they had never thought a snake could be so cute and loving.

In the viral clip, the girl could be seen chilling on a couch with her pet snake, which was lying on top of her. When the snake’s tiny head was near the girl’s mouth, she placed a kiss on its chin. As soon as she kissed, its mouth opened in surprise. The girl also imitated the snake’s shocked face.

Laughing at the adorable reaction by the serpent, the girl told her snake, “I love you," and kissed it again. On receiving the second kiss, the snake got relaxed and closed its mouth. Further in the video, it rests its head on the girl’s cheek and moved as if it was saying that it loves her too. The owner then reacted to her pet’s adorable gesture and said, “Awww."

The Instagram users found the video “too cute" and “adorable." But for some, it was hard to believe that the snake did not cause any harm to the young girl.

Watch the adorable video here:

This is not for the first timea snake’s friendly gesture has garnered limelight. Earlier, an eight-year-old Israeli girl stunned everybody when a video of her swimming in a small backyard pool surfaced online. Inbar was not alone in the pool, she was accompanied by her favourite swimming buddy, her pet python.

The 11-foot yellow pet python was named Belle, inspired by the female lead character in Walt Disney’s popular animated film Beauty and the Beast.

