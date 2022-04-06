WATCH: Girl with Down Syndrome Hugs 95-year-old Neighbour Every Day

Sometimes a hug is all you need to melt away all the miseries. And for a little girl named Viena who suffers from Down syndrome, she seeks a hug from her 95-year-old neighbour every day and embraces the sweet bond she shares with her.

One day, Viena’s mother decided to capture the blissful moment in a video which has now gone viral on the internet. The clip was shared by the mother on Instagram where she documents her daughter’s life with Down syndrome.

Alongside the video, Viena’s mother described the unexplainable relationship between her daughter and the neighbour Teresa. The mother wrote that Viena asks to meet her neighbour every day. She added that although they fail to meet sometimes, when they do, “I can only describe as pure magic."

The mother shared that Viena often runs towards Teresa filled with excitement and hugs her gently. She highlighted how Viena smiles adorably after hugging the nonagenarian and seeks comfort in it. Suffering from Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that usually affects growth, the mother said that Viena is unable to have a conversation with Teresa. But, she insisted that Viena does not need to have words as “there is an unspoken friendship there that needs no words."

In the short clip, a little Viena is seen running out of the house as her neighbour awaits her hug. Filled with joy, Viena gently embraces Teresa in the most lovable way and even Teresa reciprocates the love by kissing her head.

Having got her daily dose of hug, Viena is seen smiling before quietly going inside her house.

For those who are not aware of the genetic disorder, Down syndrome causes a person to have abnormal features along with intellectual disability. These can include flattened face, upward slanting eye lids and poor muscle tone among others.

In a bid to raise awareness on the condition, Viena’s mother documents her daughter’s life on her Instagram page and shares sweet moments with her.

