WATCH: Girl’s Biggest Christmas Wish of ‘A Hug From Nana’ Comes True

Christmas is all about gifts, love, and warmth, and the one place where you can find all three is home. Spending the jolly season amongst family is just so special, especially with kids around. Anticipating gifts specially delivered by Santa, kids are filled with excitement and prepare their gift list at least a week in advance. One such list was shared by a mom, which consisted of an extremely adorable request by her daughter. Amelia (Emmy) Jones shared a video on Instagram which showcased the list prepared by her daughter, followed by a clip containing the moment she got what she wanted. The list is unique since, usually, where kids write stuff like, toys, video games, etc., this little girl wanted a hug from her grandma.

The list read, “A pet, a medical kit, a hug from Nana." It ended with a note that said, “but it is fine if none of that happens." The in-text of the video said, “My daughter reminding me all that matters in this season." After the list, comes the clip, where the little one is blindfolded, and is being walked by her mother. Seconds later, her nana grabs her and gives her the warmest hug.

Sharing the heart-warming clip, Amelia, in the caption, wrote, “Although we do not get to see papa moon’s mom much, the connection she and my daughter have is so special. Her biggest Christmas wish came true this year."

Watch it here:

The video has been viewed by more than 92,000 people so far and has received 4,225 likes and counting. Netizens were overwhelmed to see the love that the girl and her nana share.

“This is so beautiful. Omg, I am not crying. You’re crying," wrote one user. “This is the sweetest things I’ve ever seen," wrote another. One user wrote, “What a tender moment."

