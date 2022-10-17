Watch: Girl's Priceless Reaction to Her Father's New Job is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

For children, particularly daughters, their fathers are no less than a superhero. No matter how many ups and downs they go through, fathers leave no stone unturned to see their kids happy. Now, a video showcasing this unbreakable bond of a father-daughter duo has now gone viral. The video starts with a man surprising his daughter with the announcement that he has accepted a new job. And the girl's reaction is the purest thing you will see on the internet today.

The young girl, dressed in her school uniform is seen standing with her eyes closed. As she opens her eyes, she sees her father holding the orange Swiggy t-shirt, indicating that he had joined the online food ordering and delivery service. His daughter is delighted and jumps around before giving him a hug.

The caption of the video, which was translated from Malayalam, reads, “Appa’s new job. Daughter, shall we eat more food now.”

The video, which was posted on September 20, has garnered over a million views and 73,000 likes. After seeing the girl's reaction in the video, several users were moved and poured their affection in the comments section with wonderful compliments and heart emojis.

“Lots of happiness," one user said. Another person remarked, “The best thing I saw today morning. " A third individual stated, “Sometimes when we see these kinds of things ..it makes us think that how lucky and Fortunate we are for what we have. We should thank God each and every day for what we have. Although a very congratulations to the guy and his family. May god keeps on giving more and more to this guy and his daughter."

“Children, particularly girl children, treat their father as God, whatever they do as a precious job. More they love their hard-working fathers. A lively moment in a father's life,” read one of the comments.

