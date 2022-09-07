WATCH: Glass Filled With Water Remains Stable Inside Vande Bharat Train Clocking 180 kmph Speed

The new Vande Bharat trial run on Monday clocked a speed of over 180 km/hr. Indian Railways also shared a video which shows the stability of the train even at such high speed. In the clip, it shows the exterior of the train‘s trial run and then cut to the driver’s cabin which zoomed in at the speedometre touching near the 180 km mark. After a few frames, a phone read the speed of the train and the glass of water was to brim remained as it is. The video has been shared on Twitter by the Southern Railways.

The caption of the video read, “Take a look at the new Vande Bharat rake on trial run clocking 180-183 Kmph. A glass filled to the brim with water stays stable even as the train speeds at 180 Kmph."

Last month, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the new Vande Bharat train at Integral Coach Factory (IFC) in Chennai. He has also shared inside visuals of the train and wrote, “Superior ride quality. Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kilometre per hour (kmph) speed."

As a part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 new Vande Bharat Trains would be launched which will be connecting 75 big towns across the country.

According to reports by ANI, the new trains have automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable. The train also has automatic gates operated by the pilot. The windows are wide and there is more luggage space. ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

The news agency also mentioned that travelling in the new trains would be comfortable because of the lighter coaches than the previous trains. The coaches are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed

Most of the parts of the trains are ’made in India’ except for a few small parts mentioned by the source to ANI.

Last month, two new trains have started operating between New Delhi to Varanasi and New Delhi to Vaishnodevi Katra.

