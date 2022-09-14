Watch: Harsh Goenka Shares a Video On What ‘High Performers’ Do to Maintain Work-Life Balance

Struggling to maintain a work-life balance can sometimes be very hard. To ensure that people maintain one, business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a video on his official Twitter handle. Goenka shared a video about “what high performance managers do" to maintain a “work life balance". In the video, actor Anthony Hopkins can be seen talking about how high-performance people work. “High performance people fly like eagles, Eagles fly alone. Zuckerberg has no mates, Elon Musk has no mates, Steve Jobs had no mates, and Bill Gates has no mates. And I can go on and on and on, they don’t hang, they don’t chill, they don’t go to Super Bowl, they don’t go to the World cup, they don’t go to Wimbledon. All they do is work," the actor says in the video.

“In all the emphasis these days on work-life balance, hear about what high performance managers do," read the caption of the video. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder-CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, believes in the folks hustling at a young age. “When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," Deshpande’s viral LinkedIn post said. He further added that the youth are influenced by online content and strive for a work-life balance, something he believes shouldn’t be a priority at a young age.

“I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that ‘work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla’ is important. It is, but not that early."

Deshpande concluded his post by saying: “Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it."

Setting healthy boundaries at work is the talk of the town in the post-pandemic world. The excessive number of hours people have put in to keep themselves or their businesses afloat may have been fruitful during the lockdown period but the idea to remain busy all the time comes with its own caveats. Hustle culture, burnout culture, grind culture - call what you may, generally means one goes beyond their call of duty (read: job description) to get (more) work done. Better pay, a new job title, and validation, among other factors, contribute to one’s reason to “hustle." There’s no end to the cycle.

