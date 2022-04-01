WATCH: Hearing-impaired Baby Hears For the First Time, His Reaction Will Move You to Tears

Imagine being born without the ability to hear and see. This is what the situation is for a baby named Jack. Although knowing this may have disheartened you, you will definitely be left misty-eyed once you see the baby hear for the first time. An adorable video is doing rounds on the internet which has captured the infant’s reaction when he hears for the first time. The video has been uploaded by Good News Correspondent on its Instagram page and has since gone viral.

Here is the video:

“Jack hearing for the first time," the caption read. The infant’s condition was detailed in the caption, according to which, Jack could listen with the help of a hearing aid known as Bone-Anchored Hearing Aid (BAHA).

It was shared that using BAHA was a temporary solution for the baby and that the “ultimate goal is to have traditional hearing aids that go over your ear." The caption revealed that Jack’s hearing was “mixed between his inner and middle ear area" which made it difficult for doctors to determine the best hearing option through which he could hear.

In the video, Jack is seen in a person’s arms while the BAHA device is attached to his head. As the person speaks, Jack is seen responding to the voices by moving his head in the direction.

Jack has moderate to severe hearing loss in his one ear while the condition is severe to profound for his other ear. Apparently, the poor infant doesn’t just suffer a hearing loss but is also visually impaired. “He is legally blind and deaf," the caption further read.

The caption highlighted that although watching the baby hearing for the first time may seem sweet, it “has been difficult on him." This is because it was hard for the baby to go from hearing nothing to suddenly being able to hear voices with the aid.

The heartwarming expressions on Jack’s face as he hears the voices moved the viewers to tears online. The video was liked numerous times on Instagram while the users in the comment section showered blessings on the infant. “God bless you beautiful," wrote one user while another acknowledged that Jack could hear due to the technological advancement.

