WATCH: Heartwarming Video of Judge Asking Autistic Girl to Show Her Stuffed Puppy at Dog Show

They say not all heroes wear cape. Do you need proof? Read on. A video of a little girl and her furball [stuffed] friend at a show has surfaced online. The girl caught the attention of an American Kennel Society judge. All we can say about the clip is it is all things cute. It opens with the judge walking up to the girl only to learn that she brought her own prized pooch, a stuffed puppy.

As reported by Goodable, a judge at the American Kennel Society noticed a little girl “watching from the sidelines" at a show. The judge further asked the girl if she would like to show her dog as well. The little one agreed and she happily picked up the leash and walked around the ring as spectators clapped to encourage her. Her reaction, post the antic, will surely melt your heart.

After over two years, the clip resurfaced on the Internet. A user, who goes by the name Buitengebieden on Twitter, shared the heartwarming video which has now gone viral on the microblogging site. Twiterattis are moved by the judge’s gestures.

“Magical, cost nothing and meant the whole world," a user tweeted.

While another goes, “Not all heroes wear cape, some wear cap"

“That’s so cute lol almost made me cry too," a third wrote.

One of the users rightly termed the video “good people doing good things good vibes", while another said, “kindness takes no time at all."

A few were grateful to the user for sharing the clip".

“Great!! Thanks for sharing," a person wrote.

Another was in complete awe of the judge. “What a lovely guy, well done," read one of the comments.

A person added, “This is yet another beautiful example of how much hope still exists for humanity."

what do you have to say about this heartwarming clip?

