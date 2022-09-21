WATCH: Heartwarming Video of Lions Reuniting With Woman Who Helped Raise Them

A heartwarming moment of two rescued lions when they meet the woman who helped raise them has resurfaced online. According to Daily Mail, the two lions namely Malkia and Adelle were rejected by their mother when they were just cubs. The duo was then handed over to a big cat rescue centre in Slovakia. Reportedly, Malkia and Adelle grew up with humans and consider the woman who help raise them as their mother. A heart-touching video of the lion’s reaction when they meet Michaela Zimanova, their godmother, for the first time in several weeks, went viral years ago.

Now, the clip has once again begun doing the round on the internet. In the clip, both the big cats stand on their hind legs to meet Michaela over the fence. They hug their godmother and even wrap their paws around her neck to display their affection. A spokesperson of the Malkia Park in Slovakia previously told Daily Mail, that the lion’s godmother visits the park up to three times a month. She is also one of the few people who is allowed to have close contact with the animal. Watch the viral video below:

In the clip, Michaela is heard saying, “Ajoh zlatíčka, bambulky," when translated to English it means, “hello darlings." The spokesperson of the park previously revealed that the staff refrain from playing with them because they are wild animals, however, they respect their mood and offer cuddles when it is needed. According to Malkia who is the elder one is wilder than Adelle.

“We never play with them as they are dangerous animals, we respect their mood, and only cuddle when they want. It always takes only those few minutes what you see on the video, sometimes less. Then they continue running and playing together. Malkia is a little bit different, she is wilder, so we need to be more aware," said the spokesperson.

Notably, the lions only have a year difference between them. Reportedly, the cats were brought to the park by a private owner who abandoned the creatures. The clip of the lions bouncing with excitement has raked millions of views on social media.

