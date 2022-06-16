WATCH: Heartwarming Video of UP Constable Feeding Mango to Monkey Wins The Internet

In today’s dose of heartwarming content, we bring you a viral video of a police constable feeding a monkey. The clip opens with a constable on duty, sitting in his jeep and slicing a mango to feed a monkey and its baby. As the clip proceeds, the officer hands over the slice to it, following which the monkey is seen feasting happily. Next, he cuts another slice and throws it, most likely towards another monkey who was sitting at a distance. The clip ends with a hashtag, ‘UPP Cares.’

The 17-second video was shared by the Uttar Pradesh police department on June 12. “UP 112, ‘Mon-key’, Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an ‘Aam Baat’," the police department tweeted alongside the heartwarming video.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/Uppolice/status/1535971574633086976

The constable was elated over the appreciation he received from the authorities. “Thnku sir for considering me in such a manner …. Love from Mohit PRV 1388 PS khutar Shahjahanpur," he wrote in reply to the UP police department’s tweet.

So far, the clip has gained over 62 thousand views and tons of reactions from Twitterati. “Bhai itna pyar se khila Raha hai, jaise bacche ko khilate hain (He is feeding with so much love, just like how you feed a child)," a user tweeted. “Thank you, constable, for caring. This world needs compassion more than any other trait. The apathy that exists is killing us," another one wrote.

https://twitter.com/Lord_Kathi/status/1536155900368416769

https://twitter.com/rajivgoyal/status/1535972135562162177

https://twitter.com/BamNityananda/status/1536471348960440320

https://twitter.com/MonuPan09774146/status/1536043593013399552

https://twitter.com/ShobaNair63/status/1536705769592492032

“This is humanity," a third-social media user commented, while many simply lauded the police constable for his kind gesture.

https://twitter.com/S45227978/status/1536289715023798272

https://twitter.com/shital_ashar/status/1536738100189220868

Recently, a monkey in Bihar’s Sasaram made headlines after it visited a clinic to get its wounds treated. The video of the monkey getting treatment went viral on the internet.

