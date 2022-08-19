WATCH: Heroic Dog Saves Pup from Drowning in Thailand, Wins Praises

In a true act of heroism, surveillance footage shows a dog saving a pup from drowning in a pond. The event that seemingly took place in Lopburi, Thailand, has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens impressed with the dog’s courageous instincts. The name of the heroic dog is claimed to be Hand, who was the first one to notice pup Soh struggling inside the pond, just barely holding up to breathe when the former sprang into action to save the day.

Going by the clip, it seems that pup Soh was playing in the yard of its house when it got stuck inside the pond. Barely clinching to the edge of the cemented border, the white pup appears to be in utter distress for being unable to come out of the water on its own. Soh tries to remain above the water level to be able to breathe by kicking the water with its back legs.

It is at that moment when the brown dog, Hand, comes to Soh’s rescue. Hand quickly runs towards the edge of the pond and observes the surroundings to look for someone to help. When the dog finds no human nearby, Hand uses his mouth to pull Soh out of danger. The job wasn’t an easy one but Hand manages to complete the rescue mission.

The Instagram page that shared the video stated, “A heroic dog in Thailand sprang into action to rescue a fellow puppy that was stuck inside a pond in their human’s yard. Surveillance footage captured the interaction between the brown dog, whose name is Hand, and the white dog, whose name is Soh, as it played out in Lopburi, Thailand, on August 5." Watch the clip below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from dog-lovers all across the world. While the clip has racked up over 82 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, a barrage of users is hailing Hand as a ‘little hero’. One of them commented, “Omg my heart sank at first! Thank god for good pals." Another added that dogs are the world’s natural heroes as they said, “Assist with moods, handicaps, life-saving, friendship, loneliness, I mean everything."

A netizen who appeared to be an ardent dog lover wrote, “This is why dogs are so important in this world I just don’t see how people can be mean to most dogs when most dogs are loving especially when most dogs protect those who feed them." The video that’s doing the round on social media reveals that the footage was captured a week ago on August 5.

