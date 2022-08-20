WATCH: 'Heroic' Penguin Pod Protects Swimmer From Giant Shark in New Zealand

Adam Walker, a well-known open water swimmer, was once stalked by a giant white shark during one of his expeditions at New Zealand’s Cook Strait. As part of the Oceans Seven mission, he was enjoying swimming in the azure water when he noticed an unwelcome guest accompanying him. While sharing the real account of the events, Walker claims it was the pod of heroic dolphins that protected him from the deadly aquatic creature.

Walker said it was the pod of 10 dolphins, who did not leave his sight even a tad bit and continued swimming with him for over an hour until the shark stopped tailing him. The event took place back in 2014. On Facebook and YouTube, Walker shared videos and photos of his swimming expeditions on the internet. The Facebook post that features a slew of pictures of Walker was captioned as, “Swimming with dolphins on my 6th of Oceans 7 swims ‘Cook Strait’ open water swimming doesn’t get any better than this! Dream come true!"

Under the post, Walker further described his experience of swimming among aquatic animals. He wrote, “Yesterday I swam the 6th of the ‘oceans seven’ swims ‘Cook Strait’ in 8 hours 36 mins. But that doesn’t tell the whole story of rolling waves, and big currents but more important than that a dream come true swimming with dolphins for over an hour! I’d like to think they were protecting me and guiding me home! This swim will stay with me forever."

In the video shared on YouTube, Walker’s girlfriend can be seen recording him in the ocean as he passionately pursues his dream. The pod of dolphins constantly surround the swimmer even when he breaks away. They can be seen patiently waiting for his return. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the aquatic animals did not consider Walker as a threat.

The swimmer firmly believes that the pod protected him from the shark and other dangerous aquatic animals that lurked in the area.

