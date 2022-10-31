WATCH: Highly Infectious Disease Leaves Pigeons With Twisted Necks, Turns Them Into 'Zombie Birds'

In what is being deemed a deadly disease, pigeons in the United Kingdom are now contracting Pigeon Paramyxovirus (PPMV). It is a new illness which turns them into zombies. It results in neurological symptoms, which include trembling wings and a severely twisted neck. These affected pigeons become unable to move and can’t fly. Also, they have green feces. A video of a pigeon suffering from the same is going viral on Instagram. Uploaded on handle ‘loftyhopespigeonpositive,’ the video shows the bird with a massively twisted neck.

“If anyone is searching for a sweet little special needs bird, here she is. This is Spring, she is in search of her forever home. She’s a ppmv survivor, who just needs love," read the caption.

This condition is also called Newcastle’s disease. According to reports, the new disease is a neurological symptom.

Meanwhile, earlier, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Dr Samrat Gowda, took to Twitter to share a glimpse of a dead insect walking like a zombie, leaving many horrified. According to the officer, the insect was able to walk as its brain was taken over by a neuro parasite.

In the clip, the insect, whose body has completely deshelled, can still be seen walking on what appears to be a grass field. While explaining the reason behind the bizarre behaviour, the IAS officer stated, “Do you know? according to scientists a neuro parasite has taken control of the brain of this dead insect and making it walk…Zombie." The video of the insect’s creepy walk has gone viral on the internet. Within a span of two days, the short clip has amassed over a million views and more than 26 thousand likes on Twitter. Many users have responded to the clip with chilling comments. One asked, “OMG. Does this happen to humans also?"

