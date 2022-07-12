Watch: Hiker Captures Scary Sight of Advancing Avalanche on Kyrgyzstan Mountain

Nature can be extremely beautiful as well as scary. A group of tourists trekking in Kyrgyzstan’s Tian Shan mountains experienced one such sight. Not only did they survive an avalanche but also managed to capture it. Now, the video of the approaching avalanche has created quite a stir on the internet. The clip will leave you with mixed emotions of horror and wonder simultaneously.

One of the trekkers, Briton Harry Shimmin, recorded the moment snow chipped off a mountain top in the distance, before blanketing and engulfing the group. Shared on Instagram, the video showcases a burst of snowy avalanche tearing through a rocky valley and advancing towards foothills. It further shows the avalanche until it reaches the person making the video.

Having reached the highest point of the trek, Shimmin was taking pictures of the landscape when he heard “the sound of deep ice cracking behind him.

“I left it to the last second to move, and yes I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter straight away," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Shimmin agrees that he took a big risk, but he was in control. Regardless, he added, “When the snow started coming over and it got dark/harder to breathe, I was bricking it and thought I might die."

“The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive," he mentioned stating that only later did they realise how lucky there were.

The clip has now gone viral on social media, amassing over 9 lakh views and tons of reactions from internet users. “This is one of the most amazing videos I have seen so far," an Instagram user commented, while many called the clip “insane."

“You’re a madman but damn that’s some good footage," wrote another.

