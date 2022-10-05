WATCH: Hilarious Video Draws Comparison Between Brahmastra and Adipurush's VFX

A video which has gone viral shows an epic contradiction between the VFX of Brahmastra and the upcoming Bollywood movie Adipurush. In the video, a person can be seen performing on Martin Garrix’s Animals. He can be seen doing headstands and rolls just when he is interrupted by another person who is trying to imitate him but is failing miserably. “Wait for it. #Adipurush," read the caption.

The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya. The movie will be based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana and it will see Prabhas playing the character of Rama, while Saif Ali Khan will don the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Actor Kriti Sanon is playing Sita. The movie comprises many visual effects.

‘#Disappointed’ began trending on Twitter a little after the launch. There were people who were the most disappointed with Saif’s look as Ravana. Netizens started questioning if the actor will be playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film. Joking about the same, one of the social media users wrote, “I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard?? Javid Habib??" Netizens also question the portrayal of Ravana’s Pushpak Viman in the teaser.

Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

