WATCH: Himalayan Black Bear Released by Rescue Team is What 'Freedom Looks Like'

A video of a Himalayan black bear released by a rescue team is going viral online. On December 4, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services officer, posted a clip which shows the animal escaping and running into the wild. The clip, set in a scenic backdrop, opens to a small truck standing amidst a jungle landscape. A few people can be seen stationed atop the vehicle, unlocking a cargo crate in the back of the mini-truck. Almost immediately, the animal jumps and rushes out. The bear then scampers to safety, back into its natural habitat. The IFS officer in his tweet said, “That is how freedom looks like. Yesterday’s rescue & release of a Himalayan black bear.”

In a series of tweets, Kaswan explained that the rescue operation “looks easy” but enforcing Section 144 and other measures posed challenges. He mentioned they had to isolate the area with tear gas shells to control the crowd. But all went well as there were no injury to human and the bear was safely released. “But it was in human habitation. From imposing section 144 to cordoning off the area by FD & RAF with tear gas shells. For crowd control. Deploying tranquilizing and vets including two elephants," tweeted the IFS officer.

Later, an inquisitive user of the micro-blogging site asked, “Sir, are these babies capable of surviving alone in the wild?” To which, the IFS officer informed, “That is not a baby. Bears when on four legs look small but their real size is seen when they are standing on two legs.”

Before this, District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena had updated about the operation on Facebook. The Himalayan black bear was spotted near a village, Cheko and then ventured into the plantations of the tea estate, near Alipurduar town. On Friday, the animal was tranquilized and rescued by a team of foresters.

https://www.facebook.com/surendrakumar.meena.773/posts/4402095153221306

“Area was cordoned off so that no untoward incident or human injury happens. By 12:15 the tranquillising was done. After medical checkup the wild animal was released in its natural habitat. It was a female of approx 2-3 years of age,” read the post.

