WATCH: Homeless Man Celebrates Birthday With His Dogs in Adorable Video

A man from Colombia is winning hearts online for his simple act of kindness. The heartwarming video of the said man, who also happens to be living out on the streets, celebrating the birthday of one of his dogs has gone viral on social media. For this, he not only earned praises from the netizens but was also labelled a local “hero." The video was shared by a user named @roteloperiodismo. The man in the viral video is named Choco. The video features Choco sitting on the stairs with his furry friends. Both the friends are wearing party hats too. Later on, Choco reveals a cake from his bag along with candles and then sings the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for his dogs and showers them with kisses. Thereafter, he is seen serving his dogs with a few pieces of cake.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

As per the sources, Choco is a street dweller from Bucaramanga, a city in Columbia where he has always been seen accompanied by the dogs. According to Indian Express, the video was first shared by Rótelo, a journalist. In another viral video, people can be seen showering him with love and even presenting gifts to the dog lover. Donations were also made for the man and his canines.

In an Instagram live session, he revealed that he celebrates his dog Shaggy’s fourth birthday and his other dog, Nena, who has been with Choco for the last 10 years and his birthday is in November.

As per the search results on Instagram, Choco, whose real name is José Luis Matos, is originally from the municipality of El Peñón.

The adorable video has gone viral on Instagram and it has been viewed more than 6 lakh times.

Recently, Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and her sister had made headlines by doing aarti of their dog Gopi on its birthday. Both the sisters were seen dutifully performing the rituals, lovingly caressing the dog, and singing a happy birthday song for the canine.

