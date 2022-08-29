WATCH: Horrific Video Show Rider Getting Crushed to Death in Thane Due to Potholes

A scooter rider in Maharashtra’s Thane was crushed to death by a truck when he fell on road after hitting a pothole. The CCTV video of the horrific incident shared shows the rider coming under the truck as he lost balance after hitting a pothole while passing. Posting the video online, Kalyan Rural MLA Raju Patil from the MNS raised questions about the government’s inability to control accidents caused by potholes.

This is not the first such incident to have come to light in recent months. In July, a 26-year-old man was run over by a bus after his motorcycle hit a pothole in the Dombivali-Kalyan area of the Thane district. The man identified as Ankit Thaiva, a resident of Ambernath was going to his office in Navi Mumbai when the accident occurred. The bus driver was later booked for rash and negligent driving based on the complaints of the deceased’s family.

A report by the Maharashtra State Highway Police revealed that potholes led to 522 road accidents in the state, claiming 166 lives and leaving 343 people seriously injured in 2018. Mumbai and Thane districts were the worst affected by the accidents.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a plan to make Mumbai and its suburbs pothole free in the next two years. Shinde told the state assembly that the entire road network in the country’s economic capital will be concretized to avoid potholes, especially during monsoon.

The CM said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had already invited tenders for the concretisation of over 600 km road network in the city. The tenders for the road concretization will be handed to companies with prior experience in making state or National Highways

The project is estimated to be completed with a cost of around Rs 5,800 crore.

As per data by the ministry of road transport and highways, the total number of road accident deaths in India caused by potholes in 2018, 2019, and 2020 stood at 2,015, 2,140, and 1,471, respectively.

