WATCH: Horrifying Moment Stand Collapses at Colombia Bullfight Injuring Hundreds

On Sunday, a bullfight event, part of celebrations of the popular San Pedro festival in Colombia took a shocking turn when one of the stands fell apart. The footage released on Twitter shows the exact moment when the three-storey wooden stand filled with spectators collapsed at a stadium in El Espinal, Tolima department. According to The New York Times, the fatal accident left at least six people dead and more than 100 injured.

Member of the Senate House in Colombia, and president-elect Gustavo Petro, shared the footage on Twitter on Monday and wrote, “I hope that all the people affected by the collapse of the Plaza de El Espinal can come out of their wounds unscathed. This had already happened before in Sincelejo. I ask the mayors not to authorise more shows with the death of people or animals.”

Advertisement

According to a BBC report, the traditional corraleja event also included members of the public entering the ring to engage the bulls. Unlike the more formal Spanish Bullfight, the corraleja includes members of the public even riding or taunting the bulls, and the animal is not killed in the end, reported The New York Times. This practice has been criticised and faced many legal challenges throughout the years in the South American region. In some parts of the country, corraleja has been intermittently banned over concerns about cruelty to animals and danger to spectators.

Tweeple are reacting to the video, as one of the users commented, “I hope the Bull escaped! It’s disgusting that this so called ‘sport’ is still allowed to happen.”

Another user commented, “Don’t like to see people die, but why were they there in the first place watching this horrible so called sport!”

Advertisement

It should be noted that the incoming president of Colombia banned bullfights in the main bullring of Colombia's capital Bogotá during his tenure as the city's mayor. This is not the first time a tragedy like this has taken place in the country. In 1989, stands collapsed in Honda in Colombia killing eight and injuring 200. Similar incidents took place in 2006 and 2013 as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.