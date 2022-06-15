Watch: How Astronauts Wash Their Hair In Space

Washing hair is quite an adventure and a difficult task for astronauts. However, a NASA woman astronaut has shown how to wash hair in space. A video has been released in which the zero-gravity hair washing process was recorded by an American astronaut named Karen Nyberg. She is one of the six space travellers now living on the International Space Station.

Karen Nyberg posted a video on YouTube and on her Twitter handle in which she showed what it is like to live in space.

She said, “I have had a lot of people questioning me and asking me how I wash my hair in space, and I thought I had to show you how I do it." Nyberg said this while her hair was floating and flying around her.

On earth, washing your hair is very simple. Stand under the shower after putting on shampoo and wash it off after you are done. It is because of the gravitational forces on the earth. But, there is no such facility in the space station because of a lack of gravitational force.

According to Nyberg, some tools help hair wash in space. They are lukewarm warm water, a bottle of shampoo with no rinse, a towel and a comb. Nyberg shared, “What I like to do is put some hot water and rub it on my scalp and with the help of a mirror I can see it from there. Sometimes water gets in the opposite direction and it becomes very difficult to hold it properly while washing your hair in space."

It may sound simple but it is very difficult to handle/hold such things in low gravitational force. In the video, Nyberg is continuously handling her hair to keep them in a stable position as her hair seems to be flying in different areas. Comb the hair properly, then apply the shampoo and add to the hair just like putting water. Nyberg said that without standing under running water, you need to use a towel or thick cloth to clean the dirt out properly that gets stuck in the hair.

It feels clean with the help of a towel, shampoo and warm water.

