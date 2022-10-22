WATCH: How the BBC Newsroom Looked Just Before Announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

A behind-the-scenes video of the BBC newsroom, moments before the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death has surfaced online. Presenter Huw Edwards broke the news of the Queen’s death on BBC One at 6.30 p.m. on September 8. The news announcement was set to be unlike what had happened before as people will recall it years and decades later as well, rendering it a memorable life event that will be remembered worldwide. Edwards was the face of the announcement informing the world about the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, and his solemn presentation was universally praised, reported LadBible.

As he announced Buckingham Palace’s confirmation of the Queen’s death, Edwards, one of the top journalists for the BBC, was visibly upset. The video shows a lot of commotion in the crowded newsroom before screens announced that the broadcaster’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell would join Huw on the broadcast.

The video also shows several tense-looking BBC personnel standing behind the camera, prepared to witness history as Edwards calmly states “A few seconds ago, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Edwards told the Radio Times that he didn’t realise he was about to experience arguably the most significant moment of his illustrious career as a presenter until 10 seconds before going live.

On the day of the Queen’s passing, the BBC’s main channel paused Bargain Hunt shortly after 12.30 p.m. to broadcast a message from Buckingham Palace stating that doctors were worried about the Queen’s health before continuing with the special show. The corporation’s on-air dress code for when a member of the royal family passes away was followed by Huw Edwards when he delivered this as well. He wore a dark suit, a white shirt, and a black tie.

As a precaution, the presenters and reporters had all changed into black suits and ties well in advance.

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, on September 19.

