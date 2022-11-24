Watch: How Trapdoor Spider's Camouflage Technique Helps It Hunt Its Prey

Wildlife has often amused us, humans, with their survival skills and hunting mechanisms. While camouflage is a useful technique to hide from predators, many animals and insects use it as a hunting technique too. Camouflaging is a mechanism that lets an organism hide by mingling too well in its environment. While some animals hide by changing their colour to match their surroundings, others dig burrows and cover themselves from atop. A video showing a trapdoor spider using its camouflaging technique to hunt its prey has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was posted on the microblogging platform on February 9. The 16-second footage starts with an insect walking in front of what looks like a lump of soil. As the insect approaches it, the lump suspiciously moves a little. As soon as the insect starts walking away, a huge trapdoor spider jumps out and traps the insect with four of its eight legs. It then goes back into its burrow.

According to Britannica, trapdoor spiders construct burrows in the ground; at the entrance, they build a silken-hinged door. The white outlining at the front of the burrow in the video is the door constructed by the spider.

The video gathered over 45 lakh views and 151 likes. People in the comments section were also fascinated to see the spider in action.

A user commented, “This is the scariest horror movie I have seen in a while."

Another user wrote, “Where did you get this? They’re pretty much impossible to find these days."

A third user claimed that it may not be a spider and wrote in Chinese, which translated to, “Look carefully, it seems to have 10 legs, 10 legs may not be a spider."

