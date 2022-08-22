WATCH: Hundreds of Ducks Move Around Car in Circular Motion, Block Traffic Movement on Road

Monday is here again. And as many get stuck in jam due to the heavy flow on road, changes of getting late for work is a common phenomenon. Well, things looked a bit different for this person, who got stuck on the road for the funniest reason. The viral video shared on Reddit is making the internet roll over the floor. In the 14-second clip recorded by the person inside the front car, a raft of ducks can be seen moving on the road in a circular motion around a white Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MVP) type car.

Few cars can be seen standing on the unnamed road from both sides the waterfowls have covered the entire stretch. The caption of the video read: “Hundreds of ducks surrounding one particular car."

Watch the video here and make your Monday a little better:

As soon as the video was shared on the digital platform Redditors flooded the comments section with funny excuses. “‘Why were you late today?’ ‘It was the ducks, sir’," wrote a Reddit user.

Another commented, “Boss, you’re never gonna believe what happened on my way to work."

Even many Redditors called themselves ‘Duck experts’ and jokingly commented. One of the users quipped and said, “The Duck Council has spoken and judgment has been passed." While another user commented, “this just in: a group of ducks peacefully protests against the man inside his vehicle." Someone also wrote, “Duck expert here: they’re trying to inform him that his car’s extended warranty is about to expire."

Animals are known also known as stress busters with their funny antiques and they are a sight to watch. Another buzzed snippet on the internet might make your day even brighter. In the clip, a baby panda climbs a hammock but turns turtle as he tries to stay stable every time.

Seeing the video many people reacted in the comment section.

