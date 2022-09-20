WATCH: Hungry Bear Shoplifts Snacks From Grocery Store in California

In an adorable video going viral, a gigantic brown bear can be seen shoplifting snacks from a 7-Eleven store in Olympic Valley, California. The bear stuffs snacks, most likely candies, in his mouth before rushing out of the store. He made several rounds while the cashier, on his night shift, watched the bear as a mere spectator.

The video was posted online by Twitter page, Now This, along with a caption that read, “’You’re a thief, man’ — This brown bear helped itself to some late-night treats at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, CA."

The clip, so far, has gained nearly 78 thousand views along with a ton of comments.

Netizens found the cashier’s attitude hilarious as he is heard in the video laughing and saying, “Get out of here! Ok dude, you get– That’s it! That’s it!". He asked the bear to get out of the store several times, stating he was the “alpha male".

“He was very particular bout his snacks," another Twitter user remarked.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the cashier, Christopher Kinson, 54, said he was surprised to the door open but saw no torso, and eventually noticed it was a bear. “I always kept my distance and I had the back door near me so I could escape if it charged me. I was scared initially, but they just want to eat. You always have to be careful though. We don’t know how exactly they are thinking. Initially, I was scared, but after 15, 20 seconds, I was fine," Kinson said.

After the bear came in two or three times, he did not enter for the next 30 minutes and that was when the cashier blocked the door. Using a broom and garbage bags, Kinson improvised a lock, to keep the bear out. The cashier said the animal was 20-30 per cent bigger in real life than he looked in the video.

