WATCH: Husband Catches His Wife Red-handed With Lover on Scooty in Agra

While the concept of “Pati, Patni, Aur Woh" may appear funny on screen, the real-life scenario can turn outrageous. The reel version may have forgiveness, patching up, and moving-on lessons, the reality isn’t that simple. And a prime example of the same was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. A husband, who was well aware of his wife’s affair, caught her red-handed roaming with another man on the Agra streets. What happened next is in today’s headlines.

The husband and wife have been married for 10 years and even share a daughter. They have been fighting for the last couple of days ever since the man learned about his wife’s affair with a businessman. And Sunday, September 11 was no different. After a verbal spat with her husband, the wife left the house without informing him or their daughter. The worried father-daughter duo headed outside to search for her only to spot her with another man on a scooty at Kailash Mandir Road, as reported by Times Now.

Advertisement

Here is the video:

A man, who was wearing a black shirt and beige pants, was driving the two-wheeler. While the lady was seated behind him, dressed in a white printed salwar kurta. She had used the dupatta as well as the sunglasses to cover her face. When the husband spotted her wife with the other man, she got furious.

The high-voltage drama that unfolded publically was caught on camera and the footage was shared on Twitter. As visible in the video, the husband was shouting at his wife and her lover. Even though they decided to run away and speed up their vehicle, the husband managed to catch up. Moments later, we can see him stopping his two-wheeler on the side of the road and running toward his wife.

Advertisement

He reportedly slapped his wife’s lover multiple times before the police intervened. Both the men were fined for causing disturbance to the public peace. And no action was taken against the woman.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here