WATCH: IFS Officer Shares Video of Sambar Deer Visiting an Old Tea Stall in Kerala

The Sambar deer munches on the food. However, when another man tries to offer him tea, the animal rejected the offer.

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 11:42 IST

Kerala, India

A voice of a man speaking in Malayalam reveals that the Sambar deer spotting took place at a hotel located in Puliyilappara near Athirappilly of Thrissur district. (Credits: Twitter)
With a rise in deforestation, a confrontation between humans and wildlife has become more common than ever. Many times, wild animals wander off the forest in search of food, and in a similar instance, a wild Sambar deer was recently spotted approaching a human habitat. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Samrat Gowda on Twitter, a large Sambar deer can be seen trying to enter a local eatery in Kerala. The wild animal observes the surrounding, in the meantime, an elderly man offers the animal some food.

The Sambar deer munches on the food. However, when another man tries to offer him tea, the animal rejected the offer. According to a report by the Indian Express, a voice of a man speaking in Malayalam reveals that the Sambar deer spotting took place at a hotel located in Puliyilappara near Athirappilly of Thrissur district. The IFS officer, while sharing the video, raised his concern about the deer’s visitation in a human habitat by calling it ‘not a good sign.’

He wrote, “If Sambar goes to a local hotel what will they offer?? On a serious note, wild animals getting used to human habitations is not a good sign."

Watch the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, a barrage of netizens joined the IFS officer to shed light on forest deforestation that has picked up a frenzied pace in modern times. A user who seems to know about the behaviour of wild Sambar deer said, “This isn’t the normal behaviour of a sambhar. Climate changes, loss of habitats, and their natural food sources are causing these behavioural changes. Getting addicted to ‘food’ offered by humans will affect their health in a bad way. Sad."

Another added, “It’s a pity that wild animals are coming out of their habitat begging for food."

One more joined, “It’s not wild animals getting used to human habitations. It’s we who encroached on their habitats."

The video has staked up over seventeen thousand views in less than a day of being uploaded on Twitter.

