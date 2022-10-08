Watch: Impala Calf Puts Up Brave Fight With Lioness But...

The inhabitants of the jungle live by one simple rule - the survival of the fittest. There always lurks a sense of danger somewhere in the forests. Kill or get killed seems to be the motto of the animals in the wild. However, in this dangerous hunting game, often the weak and docile like the deer lose while the ferocious beasts like the tigers and lions win in the end.

Often we come across heartbreaking videos which show carnivores preying on the weaker section. Although it saddens us, it is all a part to maintain balance in Nature. One such video that has surfaced on the Internet is a striking reminder of the brutal power play in the wild.

Uploaded on YouTube by a channel named Latest Sightings, the now-viral video footage captures a lioness in the Kruger National Park hunting down a baby Impala. Although the calf puts up a brave fight while literally in the mouth of the lioness, it is unable to save its life.

The tragic video opens with a lioness spotting two Impala calves at a distance. The video description informs viewers that during the Impala breeding season the calves are kept hidden in the bush by their mothers “since they are not fast enough to evade predators."

The lioness with her pace and skill hunts down the first calf with ease. She then detects the other calf hiding among the bushes and grabs the second one by its neck. The baby Impala struggles under the painful grip of the lioness, kicking its legs, trying its best to break free and save itself.

With its head almost inside the lioness’s giant mouth, the Impala calf continues to wriggle and kick the lioness with its tiny legs. However, although the calf puts up a brave fight, its efforts are rendered futile. By the end of the video, we see the baby Impala’s life slowly ebbing away while the lioness takes away her prey to probably feed her own cub.

Viewers were left teary-eyed upon witnessing the video. “Life ain’t easy," rued one user. “My heart is Impala-ed with sadness. Poor lambs," noted a second.

Such hunts are a common sighting in the forests. Although it is quite painful to watch, we need to remember that it is all a part of survival. What do you think?

