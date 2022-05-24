Watch: In MP, Drunk Man, Sleeping Under Train Engine, Rescued

A drunk man was recently found sleeping under a train engine on a rail track in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. In the video, shared by News18 MP reporter Sharad Srivastava on Twitter, the drunk man can be seen in an unconscious state as residents made efforts to rescue him. The man returned unhurt and alive.

The video shows 3-4 people dragging him out from under the train. When an onlooker spotted a body lying under the engine on the railway tracks, he immediately alerted others to rescue him. The identity of the man is unknown. He was so intoxicated that he did not realise where he was. Soon after the man was rescued, he was taken for a general medical checkup and then sent back home.

