WATCH: Independence Day Wishes For India Float in All the Way From Space

Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, wishes are floating in from space. ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti sent her kind wishes from aboard the International Space Station to India ahead of the occasion. “For decades, international agencies have cooperated with the ISRO on many space and science missions and that cooperation continues today, as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NISAR Earth Science Mission that will help us track disasters and get us a better understanding of our changing climate," she said in part.

The video was shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States, on the birth anniversary of Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme. “Sky is not the limit! Good wishes from #space ISS @Space_Station as #India celebrates #75YearsofIndependence… Appreciate @AstroSamantha for the warm message. A true 🌎 p’ship @NASA @isro @esa… Delighted to share on birth anniv of #VikramSarabhai , father of [Indian] space program," Sandhu wrote on Twitter.

ISRO completed the development of a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capable of producing extremely high-resolution images for a joint earth observation satellite mission with the US space agency NASA. NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) is a joint collaboration for a dual-frequency L and S-band SAR for earth observation.

“NISAR will be the first satellite mission to use two different radar frequencies (L-band and S-band) to measure changes in our planet’s surface less than a centimeter across", according to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). NASA and Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) signed a partnership on September 30, 2014, to collaborate on and launch NISAR.

