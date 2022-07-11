WATCH: India, Pakistan Soldiers Meet at Wagah Border on Eid Ul-Adha in 'Sweet' Gesture

On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border. Images from the event were shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. Sending out a message of peace and harmony, the security personnel from both sides of the border were seen dressed in their uniform as they exchanged sweets and greetings.

Speaking to ANI, BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh said, “On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, BSF has offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari Border." Singh told the news agency that it is a traditional gesture between two border guarding forces which is practised. “This also symbolises our tradition, goodwill and peace," Singh told ANI.

Some Twitter users also shared their reactions to the warm pictures emerging from the border in the Punjab region. One of the users hailed the photographs as the “Picture of the day. Eid Mubarak."

Eid ul-Adha or Bakr Eid was celebrated on Sunday, July 10, in India and Pakistan. During this holy occasion, which is also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’, delicacies like mutton biryani are enjoyed. Eid ul-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. The day marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Every year, the date for Eid ul-Adha changes since it is based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

During major festivals like Eid and Diwali, soldiers from both sides of the border exchange sweets. Last year during the occasion of Diwali, personnel of Indian and Pakistani Armed forces exchanged sweets at the Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control. Pictures and videos shared by news agency ANI showed how the two sides came together to mark the festival of lights last year.

Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers had also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah and the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat, and in the Barmer sector of Rajasthan to mark the occasion.

