WATCH: Indian-American Teen Tackles Incredibly 'Obscure' Words in Spelling Bee Round

Harini Logan won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night in an awe-inspiring feat. Now, a video has come to light showing some blistering moments from the game, where Harini’s brilliance can be observed at work. Harini, 14, an eighth grader from San Antonio, beat Vikram Raju, 12, a seventh grader from Denver, after she rattled off word after word in a 90-second speed round. She spelled 21 words correctly in that time, compared with 15 for Vikram. The intense video that is going viral now shows Harini tackling spelling after obscure spelling coming her way with grace and élan.

Naturally, most people hadn’t heard most of the words Harini was asked to spell. Many also questioned the utility of such a skill. Others were found jokingly wondering what language it was. Well, either way, Harini stays winning.

Harini managed to spell through more words than more than 230 other competitors at the national level, including 12 other finalists. Words in the final rounds included scyllarian, pyrrolidone, Otukian and Senijextee.

Spelling Bee successes reflect well on students, who have kept pace with terms out of botany, medicine, folk art and other specialist realms, so much so that, in 2019, eight students were crowned co-champions. In turn, contest organizers have created new rules in recent years, including a component to test word meaning and the spell-off, a potential “lightning" tiebreaker round.

(With inputs from New York Times)

