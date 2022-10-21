WATCH: Indian-Americans Block NYC Road For Baarat, Groove to Bollywood Songs

You know it is a ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ when a wedding procession shuts down Broadway. Former Candidate for US Congress, Suraj Patel, shared a video on Instagram of his family and him celebrating his brother’s wedding on the streets of Broadway, New York. Several of his family and friends can be seen dressed in vibrant traditional attires, including men in pink turbans, dancing as they walked down the streets. All smiles, he showed a glimpse of his brother and his new bride enjoying themselves behind him. As the camera pans, one can see happy faces and a celebratory mood all around.

All the guests were seen vibing on popular Bollywood songs, including Mundia Toh Bachke, which can be heard in the background. Captioned, “My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother’s wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC." Take a peek at the clip here:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ci55t0_gJey/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Patel is an attorney, business leader, and lecturer of business ethics at New York University. He has also worked for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. A member of the Democratic Party, Patel ran in the elections as a representative of “practical and progressive leaders who can deliver new energy and fresh ideas on how to get things done".

Meanwhile, weddings are not the only taste of Indian culture New York is going to experience. Mayor Eric Adams made an announcement on Thursday that New York schools will mark Diwali as a public school holiday starting next year. Also present during the announcement were State assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Department of Education Chancellor David Banks.

State Assemblywoman Rajkumar said that this decision was “long overdue" acknowledgement of communities, like Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist. She also mentioned that the new school schedule will still have 180 school days as per the state’s education laws despite the holiday. She added that children will be encouraged to learn about Diwali and its significance. The children will be taught what it is to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, and how to turn a light on within themselves.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here