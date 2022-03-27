WATCH: Indian Army Paratroopers Dominate the Sky in Breathtaking Manoeuvre

The Indian Army recently carried out a massive two-day airborne insertion and rapid response exercise involving 600 paratroopers near the Siliguri corridor. The exercise carried out along the northern border with China, on March 24 and March 25, was strategically planned and was the second such exercise in the region in the last three weeks.

The Additional Director General of Public Information, Ministry of Defence shared a video of the two-day exercise testing the rapid response of the teams. In the video, the Indian Army paratroopers are seen hopping on the aircraft with their uniforms and parachute all set to unfurl. The next scene is marvellous as it displays the paratroopers jetting out of the aircraft one by one. The scene shot from the ground shows the troopers gradually landing and having successfully performed the large-scale airdrop.

The caption coupled with the video read, “Indian Army conducted airborne exercises to validate aerial insertion and rapid response capabilities along northern borders." The caption also mentioned the exercises that were performed by the paratroopers. These involved airlifting of airborne troops, large-scale drops, rapid regrouping, capturing of objectives, and surveillance of critical targets.

The exercises involved airlifting the paratroopers from various bases of the Indian Army and carrying out a large-scale airdrop near the Siliguri Corridor, as per the information given by an Indian Army officer, reports PTI. “The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance, targeting practice, and seizing off key objectives by going behind enemy lines," said the Army Officer.

News Agency ANI shared a POV (Point Of View) video where the viewers could see what the paratrooper was seeing while jumping off the aircraft.

The subsequent tweet contained stills from the video.

The Siliguri Corridor is a crucial stretch of land that borders the likes of Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. It connects the northeast region with the rest of India and plays an important role in the strategy for India’s border with China.

