WATCH: Indian Boy Proposes to Foreigner With a Backflip, Gets Rejected

The internet is filled with emotional and hilarious proposal videos. Now, a clip of an Indian boy proposing to a foreigner by performing a surprising stunt has surfaced online. In the video, a group of foreigners can be seen visiting the Red Fort during their sightseeing session. Suddenly, an Indian boy appears in the video frame. Unbeknownst to what’s about to take place, the group continues walking. In a surprising twist, the boy does a quick backflip and lands on his knees.

In quick succession, he also presents a rose to a foreign lady. The nearby girls in her group appear to be shocked, meanwhile, the lady who has been proposed to looks perplexed. Unfortunately, the stunt twist did not impress the lady and she walks past the boy without accepting the rose in his hand. Watch the viral video below:

The viral clip has created a massive buzz online garnering over 5 lakh likes on social media. Many Instagram users appeared to be sympathetic toward the boy’s effort. Even after facing rejection, the Indian boy received tremendous support on the photo-sharing application. A user wrote, “Power mere bhai (Power to you my brothers)," another added, “Mera bhai full support (You have my full support)."

A social media user suggested that the boy shouldn’t have proposed wearing shorts, “Nikker pehen ke nahi krna tha propose." One more joked, “Koi ni bro vaise b ye angrej kisi k sage nhi hote (Don’t worry bro foreigners aren’t loyal to anyone)."

The boy in the clip owns an Instagram page Monty Monty, a video creator who entertains viewers with his backflip stunts. With a following of over 39 thousand people, his Instagram page is filled with clips of him performing and surprising people with his stunts.

