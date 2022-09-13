Watch: Indian Bull Charges at Autorickshaw in Hair-raising Viral Video

We often find videos on the Internet showing death-defying animal encounters that take us on a scary online ride. While animals attacking other forest animals are a common sight, wild beasts lunging on humans, and plants terror in our hearts. It is to be noted that animals only attack people when they are threatened by the latter’s presence.

Recently, a video that has rendered a spine-chilling effect on the cyberspace population depicts a terrifying encounter between a wild bull and an autorickshaw.

A Twitter account named WildLense Eco Foundation, which claims to be a non-profit and non-Governmental organization uploaded the petrifying video on the micro-blogging site urging netizens to maintain a “proper distance" from gaurs or wild bulls.

“Never underestimate Gaur/Indian Bison. Maintain proper distance otherwise, it could be lethal," read the warning tweet.

The wild bison which is known to be a fairly aggressive beast in the wild can be seen charging toward an autorickshaw. Since the encounter happened at night, the black bull was shrouded in darkness at the beginning of the video, almost invisible.

However, much to the horror of the netizens as well as the people present on the road in the video, the headlights of the cars soon made it clear that the gaur was running like crazy to pounce upon the autorickshaw.

In a swift and furious motion, the bull, with its horns, rammed the autorickshaw, nearly knocking the vehicle over. Fortunately, the autorickshaw regained balance and dodged rolling over. Some parts of the vehicle were seen falling off the auto rickshaw as a result of the collision. The bull, after attacking the automobile, withdrew into the forest.

The animal encounter video has shocked social media users to the core and they couldn’t refrain from commenting and sharing their personal experiences on the Twitter space.

While one user recalled, “Omg it’s very eye-opening because I and my friend encounter this in Bandipur forest in bike with 4 of them… very near… Never thought it will be so dangerous.. Will not go to in jungle on a bike!!" another mentioned, “Oh boy no messing with this bloke. Such amazing strength."

However, this was not the first time humans had the worst experiences with wild beasts. In another viral clip, a bull was spotted going rogue after a man raised an arm at the beast, which caused the aggressive animal to trample the man on his face mercilessly.

