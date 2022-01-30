WATCH: Indian Drag Artiste Talks about Exploring His Sexuality and Finding Love

Drag artists are the epitome of what it actually means to fall freely under the force of one’s own creativity and passion. Drag culture, although yet to fully gain traction in India, is gradually gaining momentum as people are becoming more accepting of the phenomenon. One such story of acceptance recently surfaced on the platform ‘Humans of Bombay.’

The platform highlighted the story of Patruni Sastry, a “risk analyst by profession and a drag queen by passion," and their wife, who supports them in truly expressing themselves through the creative medium involving make-up, dance, and dresses. The story of Sastry, conveyed through a reel on Instagram, throws light on the journey of them finding their true self and, in the process, the “love of his life."

In the video that is laden with text insertions, Sastry talks about how they realised that they were pansexual while they were in their twenties.

Sastry was a big fan of performing arts, including expressing themselves through dance.

However, the road was filled with unfortunate bumps such as scrutiny of people stemming from oblivion and name-calling from their peers germinating from insensibility. But, all the bumps on the road did not stop Sastry from expressing themselves and being what they really are.

Moreover, in the process of battling with the neglectful attitudes that Sastry came across their life, they found the “love of their life," who supports them at every stage of their life, as their wife. The caption accompanying the reel read, “I am a drag artist married to the love of my life." Take a look at Sastry’s story here:

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 4.5 lakh likes and multiple comments from netizens who were lauding Sastry’s bold and boisterous personality. The comment box was flooded with myriad emojis, including heart and fire. One user wrote, “Need more of your kind. Being oneself is the simplest, yet we have people playing roles that they are not." Another wrote, “Confidence pays off."

