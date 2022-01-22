WATCH: Indian Navy Grooves to 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' During R-Day Parade Rehearsal

One of the most pride-laden events that take place in India is the Republic Day Parade. The annual event, even during the pandemic, showcases myriad colours and laurels of the country in an extravagant manner. The preparations and rehearsals of the Republic Day parade 2022 have already begun and have immersed the surroundings of Lutyens Delhi in vibrant armed forces and their rhythmic and charging beats. However, these rhythms sometimes transform into an entertaining Bollywood piece being orchestrated by the multiple bands associated with the armed forces. Recently, a video went vogue and viral where the Indian Navy is seen dressed in their uniforms and grooving to a Bollywood song cover being performed by the Navy band. The song that is being played by the Indian Army Band is the classic churned by R.D Burman titled, ‘Duniya Mein, Logon Ko,’ from the movie Apna Desh.

The video crossed platform barriers on social media and sparked amusement on Twitter and Instagram alike. The clip was shared on Twitter by Major Surendra Poonia. Major Poonia, in the caption, wrote, “You will love it. Indian Navy contingent cheering for Indian Army Band at Republic Day parade rehearsal at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.” Major Poonia ended the caption with “Jai Hind.”

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has racked up almost 3 lakh views. Netizens were blown away by the jolly performance given by the Indian Navy cadets. Some were overwhelmed with the feeling of pride.

One user stated that he got goosebumps watching the video.

Another wrote, “R-Day rehearsals rock.”

A person called the video “outstanding.”

A viewer wrote, “Indian Navy cadets know how to let their hair down.”

This year, as the country is grappling with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Republic Day will be held with a few changes. The spectator count will be capped at 24,000 with stringent COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, the parade will begin half an hour later than the usual timings due to foggy weather.

