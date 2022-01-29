WATCH: IndiGo Air Hostess Who Danced to 'Manike Mage Hithe' is Now Back With 'Saami Saami'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rising, Part One proved to be one of the blockbusters worldwide. Apart from the film being a massive success, several dialogues and songs from the movie have been creating a sensation on the Internet. The song ‘Saami Saami’ is one of them, and Rashmika and Arjun’s dance moves in the song were truly captivating. Several social media influencers have grooved to the popular song. And the recent one on the list is the popular IndiGo air hostess, whose dance performance on Sri Lankan viral song Manike Mage Hithe went viral a few months ago. The air hostess is back with another Internet-breaking dance video.

Identified as Aayat Urf Afreen, the air hostess dropped another dance video of hers wherein she can be seen dressed in a traditional off-white silk saree with a golden border. The air hostess can be seen shaking a leg to the chartbuster Pushpa: The Rise song 'Saami Saami.’ In the video, Aayat paired the traditional saree with temple jewellery, and she looked extremely graceful.

Take a look at her dance moves:

Previously, Aayat had shared a video of herself grooving to the song Manike Mage Hithe, sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani. In the video, Aayat can be seen in her uniform and grooving to Manike Mage Hithe song in the aisle on a vacant flight, during a halt. Aayat's adorable dance moves and expressions had made the video viral, and it was indeed delightful to watch.

The viral video was shared via the Instagram page of the air hostess and had gathered over 14 million views and lakhs of people had liked the viral video.

Aayat often shares stunning images from her photoshoot, snippets from her vacations, and some stunning dance videos.

Did you like Aayat’s dance to Sami Sami?

